Several EMS personnel injured after falling 15-20 feet in porch collapse

Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
By Brandon Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – Several first responders in Kentucky were injured while responding to a medical call Tuesday morning.

As a team of EMS workers was taking a patient out of a home, officials told WYMT the porch and steps in front of the house collapsed.

The four first responders and the patient reportedly fell between 15 and 20 feet.

Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The patient wasn’t injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is unclear what caused the porch to collapse.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day two of a hearing is underway Tuesday in Chippewa County Court for the homicide case of...
Day two of hearing in Lily Peters case underway
The 33-year-old from Sarona had a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.
One man arrested after suspected OWI
According to information from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2023,...
1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Chippewa County
The hearing is currently scheduled to go through Friday.
Hearings in Lily Peters case underway in Chippewa Co.
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Single ticket wins $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, third-largest in US history

Latest News

The hearing is currently scheduled to go through Friday.
Day three in hearing in Lily Peters case underway
Video shows fires in Maui on Wednesday, driven by winds from Hurricane Dora. (Source: Clint...
Drone video: Wildfires in Hawaii
Judge Steven Gibbs
WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of hearing in Lily Peters case underway
State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building...
Construction worker dies after electric shock, falling off roof
Motion hearing in Lily Peters case
WATCH: Day three of hearing in Lily Peters case