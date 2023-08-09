WATCH: Day three of hearing in Lily Peters case

Motion hearing in Lily Peters case
Motion hearing in Lily Peters case(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Day three of a hearing is underway Wednesday in Chippewa County Court for the homicide case of 10-year-old Lily Peters. You can watch it LIVE here. We will also bring you coverage in our newscasts.

A judge is expected to decide whether the case against the 15-year-old boy charged in her death will be moved to juvenile court.

The defense started the hearings on Monday, questioning four witnesses.

The court hearings are scheduled through August 14, but the decision may happen before then.

