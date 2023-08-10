12th Annual Patricia & Ben Schroeder Golf Scramble

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The 12th Annual Patricia & Ben Schroeder Golf is Saturday, August 12th at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott.

It’s $240/team of 4 players which includes a snack, green fees, and carts. It is a shotgun start that kicks off at 10 am.

There are dozens of prizes that can be won including golf packages for area courses and a signed Packers football.

There will also be raffle prizes and on-course games.

The proceeds from the event will go toward St. Joseph’s Hospital and Grant County Hospice.

The golf scramble has raised over $47,000 in the past 8 years.

There are still a few spots left open. If you’d like to sign up or have any questions you can email Tom Schroeder or call him at 715-313-0406

