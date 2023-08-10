Arcadia police offer Ashley for the Arts parking reminders

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Ashley for the Arts is scheduled for Aug. 10-12.

According to information from the Arcadia Police Department, when traveling to and from Ashley for the Arts, motorists are encouraged to follow event signs and traffic officer instructions rather than GPS directions.

Below is a list provided by Arcadia police of recommended parking lots based on direction you are travelling from:

Black River Falls (East) it is recommended that you park in ‘Yellow Lot’ located off of State Rd. 95 or ‘Blue Lot’ located off of State Rd. 93.

Eau Claire (North) it is recommended that you park in ‘Orange Lot’ located at Pietrek Park, or ‘Blue Lot’ located off of State Rd. 93.

La Crosse (South) it is recommended that you park in ‘Yellow Lot’ located off of State Rd. 95 or ‘Blue Lot’ located off of State Rd. 93.

Winona (West) it is recommended that you park in ‘Red Lot’ located on County Road J or ‘White Lot’ located on Reit Lane.

According to information from the Arcadia Police Department, free bus shuttles from all event parking lots are set to be provided on Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (not blue or yellow lot) as well as Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-1:00 a.m. Bus shuttles are set to run on a continuous loop.

Gates are scheduled to open daily at 10:00 a.m.

Parkin information is also available on the event’s website, HERE.

