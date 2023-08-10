Authorities conduct controlled burn after finding dynamite in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities conducted a controlled burn after dynamite was found in Barron County.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, around 2:30 p.m., it was called to the Hungry Hollow Grounds on Highway 25 north of Barron for possible dynamite that was found on site during the reconstruction of a building.

According to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Marathon County Bomb Squad was called in. The Bomb Squad determined that the dynamite needed to be taken to a secure area and detonated. The Bomb Squad took the dynamite to the Arland Range and it was detonated with the help of the Almena Fire Department. It was determined that the shed the dynamite was stored in on the Hungry Hollow Grounds may have had some possible contamination that could possibly combust under certain conditions.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says for safety reasons, a controlled burn of the shed was conducted by the Barron Fire Department.

The Sheriff’s Department notes that area was determined to be safe after the burn and contained no other explosive material.

