Authorities determine man’s death in Jackson County was a homicide

TOWN OF ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are announcing they’ve determined a man’s death in Jackson County was a homicide.

According to information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 30, 2023, around 1:54 a.m., authorities received a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jimmy’s InBetween Gentlemen’s Club on US Highway 12 in the Town of Alma. Authorities arrived and determined the man was dead.

Authorities identified the man as 55-year-old Andrew Frechette of Beaver Dam, Wis.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation have determined that the death of Frechette was a homicide, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.

The homicide is under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident that may assist investigators, you are asked to call the Jackson County Communications Center at 715-284- 5357. You can also report a tip to Jackson County Crimestoppers at P3tips.com, jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com, or by downloading the P3tips app on your phone, or by calling 1-800-228-3203, extension 199. There is an option of remaining anonymous.

