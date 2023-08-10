Hope Village hopes to fill up semi-trailer for clothing drive

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Although it’s not spring, one Chippewa Falls nonprofit is asking you to clean out your closet to help them build tiny homes for people in need.

Hope Village is a non-profit with a mission of providing tiny homes for people in need of temporary housing. They are hosting a clothing drive from Wednesday, Aug. 9 to Wednesday, Aug. 16.  Hope Village asked people to bring bagged clothing items and household textiles, like bedding, to the Hope Village Community Center in Chippewa Falls, WI. Hope Village volunteer, Katie Warner, said their goal is to fill a semi-trailer by the end of the clothing drive.

“All of the clothing that is donated is going to be sent to Savers with the help from CVTC,” Warner said. “We greatly appreciate their truck and their truck driver. That money raised is going to go to the operating costs to help Hope Village shelter, educate, and mentor.”

People can drop off bagged clothing items from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the back of a CVTC semi-trailer in the parking lot. Warner said Hope Village is also looking for volunteers. For more information on volunteer opportunities click here.

Hope Village Community Center is located at 1825 Kennedy Road, Chippewa Falls, WI.

