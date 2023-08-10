New baby giraffe Tafari born at Wildwood Wildlife Park

Tafari baby giraffe
Tafari baby giraffe(WSAW)
By April Pupp
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Six-day-old giraffe, Tafari, made his public debut on August 10 after his mom, Teneeka, gave birth to the baby on August 4 following 15 months of gestation.

For five days, mom and son spent time inside to nurse and bond with each other. Finally, on Wednesday, he got to stretch his legs and meet parkgoers.

The park staff named him Tafari, meaning king. They wanted to stay in the theme of the family with names that start with “T” and are native to their homeland of Africa.

“He’s super cute,” said Education Coordinator Kim Domaszek. “He looks like he’s not six feet tall when you stand from here but he’s adorable and good reasons to come and see him before we close for the season.”

During his first day out, Tafari learned what running is and then couldn’t stop doing it, even running away from his mom a few times.

His mom as well as all the other giraffes, kept a locked eye on him.

“He is curious and wandering around,” Park Director Judy Domaszek said. “He actually learns from the other giraffes just like any other animal as he’s out and about in his yard.”

At the park, people are able to feed the giraffes.

“We have one of our interns out here every day doing the feeding,” Domaszek said. “They talk about different facts about them, their names. They get to learn all about them when they come up here to do the giraffe feeding with them.”

As of right now, at six feet tall and 130 pounds, Tafari is not big enough to be fed, but giraffes grow quickly so that might soon change.

To get your own peak at Tafari and his family, Wildwood Wildlife Park in Minocqua will be open seven days a week until their season closes on October 8.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing day 3
Hearing concluded in Lily Peters case
Ambulance
1 person dead after incident involving toy wagon in Vernon County
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
Flights to Las Vegas now offered in the Chippewa Valley
Mega Millions
Wisconsin Lottery urges players to check their Mega Millions tickets
City of Alma crash
2 people hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

Latest News

Local school districts look to fill staff vacancies ahead of new school year.
School districts deal with teacher shortage
Myers Pleads Not Guilty for Death of Jackson Co. Man
Myers Pleads Not Guilty for Death of Jackson Co. Man
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
Wisconsin judge allows civil case against fake Trump electors to proceed
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/10/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/10/23)