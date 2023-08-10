‘No regrets’: Mom shares epic road trip with terminally ill daughter

With her daughter facing a terminal illness, a mother hopes to create forever memories on their cross-country road trip. (WTVF, LONDEN TABOR, CNN)
By WTVF Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - A mother and her terminally ill daughter have traveled 1,750 miles so far on an adventure across the country. Their journey is one to create forever memories as their time together wanes.

Londen Tabor and her 17-year-old daughter Autumn Tabor are a pair of die-hard Taylor Swift fans, so on their cross-country road trip, they made sure to stop at Centennial Park in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s a prime selfie spot with a bench dedicated to the singer, as well as a place to stop and take in the beauty all around.

These little moments feel more special by the day, as mother and daughter make their time left together count.

Autumn Tabor was diagnosed with juvenile Huntington’s disease in 2018. The disease is neurodegenerative and fatal. Her father died of Huntington’s just six months after she was diagnosed.

“I see the time slipping away so fast in front of me, and I have to be strong for her. If I’m not strong then, that’s not good for anybody,” Londen Tabor said.

After raising donations, the Tabors are taking one epic road trip. They left their home in Wyoming and are circling all the way through the United States. They want the quiet places and the noisy places, and they’re sharing it all through their TikTok page.

“One thing I see people comment is ‘I wish I’d done that with my loved one before they passed away from the disease.’ And that is the one thing that I need to make sure I never, never, never say is I wish I’d done that with her,” Londen Tabor said. “I want to make sure I do all that with her – no regrets that I fulfilled her life as much as I possibly could.”

In these days on the road, the mother and daughter have found there are kind people everywhere, and everywhere has its own beauty.

Copyright 2023 WTVF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing day 3
Hearing concluded in Lily Peters case
Ambulance
1 person dead after incident involving toy wagon in Vernon County
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
Flights to Las Vegas now offered in the Chippewa Valley
City of Alma crash
2 people hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

A devastating fire that raged through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern...
Fire at French vacation home for disabled kills 11
With her daughter facing a terminal illness, a mother hopes to create forever memories on their...
Mom, terminally ill daughter make their time together count with epic road trip
A formerly well-connected GOP donor was sentenced to 21 years in prison on sex trafficking...
Former GOP strategist sentenced for sex trafficking minors
Firefighters were able to attend to the newborn surrendered in less than a minute and provide...
4th baby left in Indiana fire station's baby box