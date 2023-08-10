Plea entered for woman charged in Jackson County homicide case

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a woman charged in a Jackson County homicide case.

Online court records show a not guilty plea is entered on behalf of 49-year-old Star Myers.

Myers faces seven charges including 1st degree intentional homicide.

According to information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on March 9, 2023, Myers reported a missing person. The Sheriff’s Office then received reliable information indicating the missing person was actually dead as the result of foul play.

The Sheriff’s Office said human remains were found on a property on County Highway O State Highway 27, near Black River Falls.

According to the criminal complaint, two people told investigators Myers shot the victim in the head in a bedroom after he told her about sleeping with other women.

When interviewed by investigators, Myers denied killing the victim.

