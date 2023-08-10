School districts deal with teacher shortage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the start of the school year being less than a month away, officials with local school districts said they are still looking to fill a variety of positions, including qualified teachers.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said nearly every school district in America is facing a teacher shortage.

“We’re losing 300,000 teachers a year. And we’re not getting enough people coming into the profession,” Weingarten said.

The Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) is among those looking for qualified staff.

“We do have a couple of teaching positions that we’re still finding the right candidate for,” Brandon Wick, ECASD human resources manager, said.

Wick said the teacher shortage is likely to have a greater impact on a certain group of students.

“Those positions like special education and some of the other areas that are very specialized and require additional certifications and or training, we see more vacancies than we’d like,” Wick said.

Wick said the shortage isn’t limited to just teaching roles.

“At this time of the year, we do have positions available traditionally in our support staff areas, whether that’s buildings and grounds. So custodial positions, food, nutrition, whether that’s cooks, kitchen managers, different positions like that. Also, our support staff positions within the building, within the classroom. So general school assistants or individuals helping out, helping the teachers, medical school assistants and special education assistants,” Wick said.

Even though the district has some vacancies, Wick said there is no cause for concern.

“Anytime there’s a vacancy, it doesn’t mean that there’s a classroom that’s unfilled or there’s no teacher for kids. There’s always work being done behind the scenes to make sure those students have someone who is trained and capable to educate them,” Wick said.

As far as other schools in the area, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is looking to fill two teaching vacancies, four support staff, and five custodial positions. The School District of Altoona is nearly fully staffed.

