Sen. Baldwin meets constituents at Riverside Park in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin held a meet and greet at Riverside Park Wednesday evening.

She spoke with constituents there about her legislative plans.

The event was hosted by the La Crosse County Democratic Party.

This comes as republican challenger Rejani Raveendran announced the launch of her campaign on August 8th. She is the only republican so far to do so.

