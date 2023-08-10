Sen. Baldwin meets constituents at Riverside Park in La Crosse

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaking with constituent at Riverside Park in La Crosse, WI
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaking with constituent at Riverside Park in La Crosse, WI(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin held a meet and greet at Riverside Park Wednesday evening.

She spoke with constituents there about her legislative plans.

The event was hosted by the La Crosse County Democratic Party.

This comes as republican challenger Rejani Raveendran announced the launch of her campaign on August 8th. She is the only republican so far to do so.

