WAGNER TAILS: Sheba & Meatball and Rover

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUNN AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Two playful cats are ready to find their forever families.

Sheba and Meatball are available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society. These boys are not required to got a to a home together, but they get a long so well it would be great if they could get adopted together.

Sheba and Meatball enjoy playtime, but naps are also a must. Again, they don’t have to be adopted together, but they would do well in the same home. Click HERE for the online adoption application.

This chocolate lab is great with other dogs, cats and even farm animals. Rover is approximately two to three years old, and available for adoption at the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

For a lab, his energy level is described as low. Rover does enjoy water, no surprise there as most labs do. He should be a great family dog as he also does well with children. Click HERE for the adoption application. Click HERE for adoption information.

