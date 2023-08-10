Wisconsin corn mill agrees to pay $940,000 to settle permit violations

FILE - Part of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wis., lies in ruins following an explosion...
FILE - Part of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wis., lies in ruins following an explosion in this June 1, 2017 photo,. A federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with the explosion that killed five workers in 2017. Court records indicate the grand jury indictment was announced Thursday, May 12, 2022, against Didion Milling Inc. and company leaders.(John Hart | John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A milling company has agreed to pay $940,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging multiple violations at a plant that was the scene of a fatal explosion in 2017, state Justice Department officials announced Wednesday.

The agency sued Didion Milling Inc. in November 2020 alleging state inspectors discovered 30 violations that the company’s Cambria corn mill in 2019, including emissions, record-keeping and reporting violations. Didion spokesperson Scott Rippe didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the settlement.

The Justice Department asked the Legislature’s finance committee on Wednesday for permission to accept the settlement. Republicans passed a law in 2018 requiring the department to get the committee’s permission before settling any lawsuit as a way of diminishing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s powers.

Five Didion employees were killed in a grain dust explosion at the mill in May 2017. Last year, a federal grand jury charged the company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with the explosion, alleging the company failed to keep up with cleanings at the plant and falsified records to make it appear as if the cleanings were completed. The company responded to the charges by insisting the explosion was an accident.

The case is set to go to trial in October.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing day 3
Hearing concluded in Lily Peters case
Ambulance
1 person dead after incident involving toy wagon in Vernon County
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
Flights to Las Vegas now offered in the Chippewa Valley
City of Alma crash
2 people hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Lottery urgers players to check their Mega Millions tickets
Arcadia police offer Ashley for the Arts parking reminders
Star Myers
Plea entered for woman charged in Jackson County homicide case
the annual events raises money for hospice care
12th Annual Patricia & Ben Schroeder Golf Scramble