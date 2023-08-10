Wisconsin Lottery urgers players to check their Mega Millions tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Although the jackpot was not hit in Wis., the Wisconsin Lottery is urging players to check their Mega Millions tickets.

According to information from the Wisconsin Lottery, in Wis., there were 900,144 winning Mega Millions tickets totaling $5,627,722 in prizes during this jackpot run.

The Wisconsin Lottery says since July 21 alone, one $1 million, one $20,000 (includes Megaplier) and 11 $10,000 Mega Millions winning tickets were sold throughout Wis.

The Wisconsin Lottery reminds players that drawing results are posted on wilottery.com and on the new Wisconsin Lottery Mobile App.

