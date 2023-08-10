Wisconsin woman living in Hawaii is helping friends displaced by wildfires

A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to...
A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)(Ty O'Neil | AP)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least 36 people are dead in the devastating wildfires raging across the island of Maui.

A Wisconsin woman who moved to Hawaii two years ago says she is safe from the wildfires, so she is helping friends on the island who were forced to evacuate their homes in Lahaina.

“Everyone is just trying to take care of each other as much as possible,” UW-La Crosse graduate Siera McNallan said.

Now working and living in Kihei, McNallan said where she is is one of the lesser effected areas on the island. That’s why she’s helping four distant friends who live in Lahaina where the fires have been the most devastating.

“No one is able to go to Lahaina still so no one knows the extent of the damage,” she said.

While locals are mourning the loss of loved ones and property, McNallan is lucky enough to be in an area that hasn’t been evacuated.

“It definitely makes it easier to process I think being able to do something versus just sitting and reading everything that’s going on and watching everything,” she said. “It’s so much worse than what I think anyone realizes yet.”

Some people are still unaccounted for and nearly 11,000 customers on Maui are dealing with power outages.

