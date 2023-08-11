2 people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

Buffalo County two-vehicle crash
Buffalo County two-vehicle crash(COURTESY: BUFFALO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOWN OF NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo County.

According to information from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at 7:49 a.m., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle head on crash at the intersection of State Highway 35 and State Highway 25 in the Town of Nelson.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says investigation shows a 62-year-old man from Pepin, Wis. was driving a truck southbound on State Highway 35, crossed the centerline to conduct a left turn onto State Highway 25, and hit an SUV driven by a 50-year-old woman from Kellogg, Minn. who was traveling northbound on State Highway 35.

The woman was flown to Mayo in Rochester, Minn. with life-threatening injuries. The man suffered minor injuries.

