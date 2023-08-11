60th annual Pioneer Days gets underway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 60th annual Pioneer Days kicked off Friday morning.

Visitors have an opportunity to learn how to blacksmith, farm the old-fashioned way, or watch a steam engine run. Even if the activities are hundreds of years old, Pioneer Days is finding new things to add every year.

Pioneer Days is located at S4964 Porterville Road Eau Claire, WI, 54701.

Pioneer Days is scheduled to run through Sunday.

Gates are scheduled to close at 10:00 p.m. Friday night. On Saturday gates are scheduled to open at 7:00 a.m. and close a 10:00 p.m. On Sunday gates are scheduled to open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m.

Additional information is available on the event’s website, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.