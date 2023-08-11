Ashley for the Arts Music and Art Festival in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the biggest music festivals in Western Wisconsin is underway in Arcadia.

The Ashley for the Arts Festival not only has amazing musicians in its lineup but also promotes the art and talent of members of the Arcadia community.

Since 2009, Arcadia has played host to the Ashley for the Arts music and art festival, and the event has gotten bigger and bigger since then.

“It started off as a really small town music and arts festival. But since then we’ve certainly grown to be one of the largest festivals in the Midwest Region. So we’re really grateful as to how we’ve been able to grow and to grow, and that’s really due to the community and how they’re able to help us with volunteering as well as just the great entertainment that we bring on site.”, says Event Director Cole Bawek.

Along with featuring musical acts such as One Republic and REO Speed wagon, Ashley for the Arts is also one of the biggest charity events in Wisconsin.

“We’ve actually been able to generate over $3 million to give back to our area of community organizations. Last year alone, we raised over $650,000 to support 70 nonprofit organizations, most of them area school districts.”, says Bawek.

Many fans come for the music but some attend because of the location.

“We’re only like 45 minutes away from here, so it’s pretty cool to see a local town like this and a company put on such a cool event like this and so big for so many different people.”, says festival attendee Jake Floodquist.

Outside of the music, there is plenty to do for the whole family.

“Throughout the grounds, we have circus entertainers that you’ll be able to see regardless of which entrance you come in. We have a lumberjack show, a wheel of death. We have an inflatable children’s air park. We have some interactive fun zones. We have also over 100 art and craft fair vendors that are lining up memorial park drive, as well as over 25 food vendors here.”, says the Event Director.

Ashley for the arts will continue through Saturday with Walk The Moon, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and One Republic preforming.

Tickets for the festival are still available for purchase at the gate day of or online at Ashleyforthearts.com

