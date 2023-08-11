Celebrating 45 years of the American Indian Religious Freedom Act

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 45 years ago today, congress passed, and President Jimmy Carter signed the American Indian Religious Freedom Act.

The act protects the rights of Native Americans to exercise their traditional religions. It ensures access to sites, use and possession of sacred objects. As well as the freedom to worship through ceremonials and traditional rites.

For Meghan from Lakota Made she was 5 when the act passed. She says is an opportunity to reminisce about traditional ways.

“For us to have that right for the last 45 years, we’ve lost a lot, but at the same time, we’re lots of people are reconnecting. Lots of people are revitalizing that language and that culture,” said Schnitker.

The 51st Annual Traditional Mankato Wacipi is taking place September 15 through the 17.

