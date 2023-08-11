Dunkin’ to release spiked iced coffee and tea line, report says

Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a...
Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a USA Today report.(Dunkin')
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spiked drinks are having a moment, and Dunkin’ wants in.

USA Today reports the Massachusetts donut and coffee chain is launching a line of boozy iced coffee and teas.

It’s called Dunkin’ Spiked, and it looks to offer Dunkin’ fans a different kind of buzz.

There is no date on when it will be available, and depending on the state, it will only be available where alcohol can be sold.

According to USA Today, the coffee flavors include original, caramel, mocha and vanilla, and will have 6% alcohol by volume.

The tea flavors include slightly sweet, half & half, strawberry dragonfruit and mango pineapple. They will have 5% alcohol by volume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Lottery urges players to check their Mega Millions tickets
Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing day 3
Hearing concluded in Lily Peters case
Star Myers
Plea entered for woman charged in Jackson County homicide case
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of...
Authorities determine man’s death in Jackson County was a homicide
Dynamite found in Barron County
Authorities conduct controlled burn after finding dynamite in Barron County

Latest News

File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov....
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels
A 450-pound black bear delighted visitors at a Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee by frolicking in...
Bubble bath! Bear frolics delightfully in suds
A 450-pound black bear delighted visitors at a Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee by frolicking in...
Bubble bath bears frolic delightfully in suds
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge to hear arguments in protective order fight in Trump’s 2020 election conspiracy case