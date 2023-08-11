Eau Claire County contractor facing multiple fraud charges

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire County contractor is facing multiple fraud charges.

One criminal complaint shows 28-year-old Tyrel Sikora is charged with theft - business setting (> $5000 - $10,000.)

A second criminal complaint shows Sikora is charged with theft - business setting (>$10,000 - $100,000) and theft - business setting (> $5000 - $10,000), increased penalty for elder person victim.

The complaints show Sikora is the owner of S&S Painting & Washing.

The complaints detail three victims who say they hired Sikora to complete work. The victims each say they paid money to Sikora as downpayments and Sikora did not finish the jobs they hired him to do.

According to one of the complaints, one victim prepaid an amount of just over $10,000.

Court records show an initial appearance is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2023.

