Flags fly at half-staff Saturday to honor U.S. Marine from Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff on Saturday to honor a U.S. Marine from Madison who died recently in North Carolina.

LCpl. Tanner Kaltenberg was one of three Marines found dead last month in a vehicle parked at a North Carolina gas station.

His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Verona Area High School, according to Gunderson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service begins at the school, located at 234 Wildcat Way, in Verona. The burial will be held at Verona Cemetery.

Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg died while on duty as a marine in North Carolina. (WMTV)

Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered that day from sunrise to sunset “to honor him for his service and selflessness as he is laid to rest in his home state.

“Our hearts are heavy for Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg’s loved ones, fellow Marines, and the Verona community as they mourn this tragic loss,” Evers wrote in a statement announcing the order. “He will be missed by all those who knew him and will not be forgotten.”

Kaltenberg, who graduated from Verona High School in 2021, joined the Marines soon afterwards and was serving as a Motor Vehicle Operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marines Logistics Group.

His previous assignments included stints in San Diego and Missouri. He had earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Medal, the Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg (U.S. Marine Corps)

He and two other U.S. Marines, LCpl. Merax Dockery and LCpl. Ivan Garcia, suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in the parked car. They were found on July 25 after Pender Co. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a gas station in Hampstead, North Carolina, to investigate a report of a missing person. All three of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Those who would like to post online condolences may do so on Gunderson Funeral Home’s website.

