Interview: Valley Vineyard Church School Supply Giveaway

By Daniel Gomez
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Valley Vineyard Church School Supply Giveaway is Sunday August 13th in Chippewa Falls.

The drive-thru event will supply families with school supplies packed in backpacks for their students who will be off to school in a couple weeks.

The church has helped families with the stressful back-to-school shopping for years as the price of those supplies continues to rise due to inflation.

Pastor Matt Houle says the event will go from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the church’s address at 910 Bridgewater Street. Families who cannot make it to the event, the backpacks with the supplies will be given out during the church’s pantry hours 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the following 3 weeks.

The Pastor thanks all the community members and businesses for their donations to make this event possible every year. He said there should be about 1,000 backpacks to give away. He also thanks students from Chi-Hi who volunteered their time to prepare the backpacks.

