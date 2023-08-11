Last day to vote for Emmitt Bailey ‘Mullet Boy’

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - 9-year-old Emmitt Bailey “Mullet Boy” is in the running for Mullet Champs’ Kid’s Contest, Mullet Champs’ website shows.

Eric Bailey, Emmitt Bailey’s Father, says voting ends Friday night at 10:59 p.m. Central Time.

Emmitt Bailey is the reigning USA Mullet Champ, according to Mullet Champs’ website.

In 2022, Emmitt Bailey ran for the USA Mullet Championships Kid’s Division and took home the title of USA Mullet Championship Kid’s Division Winner along with prize money.

You can learn more about Emmitt Bailey, as well as cast your vote for him, HERE.

