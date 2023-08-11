NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal midair collision at EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Transportation Safety Board says its preliminary investigation didn’t find any mechanical reasons why a gyrocopter and a helicopter would collide in the air over Oshkosh during EAA AirVenture.

The aircraft collided Saturday, July 29, just before 12:30 p.m. while approaching the runway for ultralights and homebuilt rotorcraft near Wittman Regional Airport.

The pilot and passenger in the helicopter were killed. The gyrocopter pilot was seriously injured while a passenger escaped with minor injuries. Both aircraft were destroyed.

According to the report, citing multiple witnesses and videos, the helicopter was following the gyrocopter in the traffic pattern for the runway. As the gyrocopter approached the runway it spun to the left, turning 360 degrees, and hit the left side of the incoming helicopter.

Marks and paint transfer indicate it hit the helicopter’s main rotor blades. The gyroplane’s right horizontal and vertical stabilizers were sheared off.

Burned wreckage of a helicopter that crashed after colliding with a gyrocopter during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh (National Transportation Safety Board)

Wreckage of a gyrocopter that fell on a parked airplane at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh after a midair collision with a helicopter (National Transportation Safety Board)

The NTSB says both aircraft dropped 250 feet to the ground. The helicopter landed upside-down and a fire started. The gyrocopter fell onto an unoccupied winged airplane in a parking area for planes that was new for EAA AirVenture this year.

No one on the ground was hurt.

Wittman Regional Airport shut down for two hours for the emergency response.

The EAA identified the pilot of the helicopter as Mark Peterson, 68, from Foley, Alabama. His passenger was Thomas Volz, 72, from Amelia, Ohio.

The NTSB’s report isn’t conclusive but is part of the ongoing federal investigation into the crash.

