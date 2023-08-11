Rain moves in overnight with a potential severe threat late Friday

It’s been a picture-perfect day to spend time outside as sunshine prevailed with a ridge of high pressure moving over the region. Meanwhile, temperatures this afternoon were in the upper 70s and low 80s with a comfortable feel as dew points stayed in the 50s. Clouds are filling in tonight as a storm system comes together over Southern Canada with an associated warm front draped to our southwest. Rain chances will increase after midnight as a complex of showers and thunder slide into Western Wisconsin from Minnesota with temperatures cooling into the low 60s. A few showers may linger early tomorrow morning before things start to dry out with clouds and sunshine through the rest of the day as temperatures rise back into 80s.

By late tomorrow afternoon and evening, however, we could see storms re-develop along and ahead of a trailing cold front to the west. This will be contingent on how much sunshine we see to help destabilize the atmosphere. Should instability become favorable, any thunderstorms will have the potential to turn severe as ample low-level moisture will also be in place with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. The main threats will be strong winds up to 60 mph and large hail, along with the possibility for heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the threat is extremely low right now. Because of the potential for scattered strong to severe storms, all of Western Wisconsin has been placed in a level 2 slight risk. You’ll want to stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts, especially if you’re attending Ashley for the Arts or the U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship.

Low pressure will exit to the east on Saturday with weak high pressure taking over in its place. Pleasant weather will result as sunshine prevails with breezy west-northwest winds and seasonable temperatures in the low 80s. Changes quickly return on Sunday as we watch the next storm system move out Canada and into Wisconsin. There are still some timing differences to resolve among the forecast guidance, but chances for rain are in the forecast with cooler highs in the mid-70s. As we start to get behind the low on Monday, showers may wrap around the backside as clouds hang on with winds picking up from the north and northwest. Once again, temperatures will be running below average in the 70s before we rebound back in the low 80s on Tuesday with sunshine returning. A cold front will build in from the northwest Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, bringing the potential for a few more showers at night. Sun and clouds will then take us into the mid-week with temperatures hovering around normal.

