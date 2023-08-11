Risk for severe weather wraps up the work week

Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening
Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening
By Derrek Dalman, Darren Maier and Mike Dandrea
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A storm system to the northwest continues to come together as it begins to head towards Western Wisconsin Friday with an associated cold front. After an initial round of showers and storms early in the day, clouds will give way to some sunshine through the afternoon as we await the potential for more thunderstorms to develop during the late afternoon and evening with the arrival of the front. Some of these will have the potential to turn severe, which is why all the viewing area is currently under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

Western Wisconsin is in a level 2 slight risk for severe weather Friday evening
Western Wisconsin is in a level 2 slight risk for severe weather Friday evening

There are a few outdoor events going on around the area Friday evening, so if you plan to attend any of them, be sure to stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts. The main threats with any severe storms will be large hail and damaging winds up to 60 mph, along with locally heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado is not out of the question, but the threat is very low.

Large hail and damaging winds are the primary severe threats Friday
Large hail and damaging winds are the primary severe threats Friday

A few uncertainties are still in play with respect to whether we will see severe weather or not, and what storm coverage might look like. For a full break down of what to expect, visit our weather discussion on the Skywarn 13 weather page right here on weau.com.

