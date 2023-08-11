SportScene 13 for Thursday, August 10th
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football practices keep rolling with a trip to Fall Creek to visit with the Crickets.
Plus, UW-Eau Claire’s football team returns to the practice field for their first on-field appearance of 2023.
Also, UW-Eau Claire’s baseball team officially introduces new head coach Patrick Reilly.
Finally, the Eau Claire Express finish their series with the La Crosse Loggers.
