SportScene 13 for Thursday, August 10th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football practices keep rolling with a trip to Fall Creek to visit with the Crickets.

Plus, UW-Eau Claire’s football team returns to the practice field for their first on-field appearance of 2023.

Also, UW-Eau Claire’s baseball team officially introduces new head coach Patrick Reilly.

Finally, the Eau Claire Express finish their series with the La Crosse Loggers.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.