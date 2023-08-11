UWEC Introduces Patrick Reilly as Head Baseball Coach

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire introduced their new head baseball coach in a press conference Thursday afternoon. Patrick Reilly will take over as skipper for the Blugolds.

Reilly comes to the Chippewa Valley by way of Winona State. He started with the Warriors as a volunteer before working his way into the associate head coach position.

Reilly will have a tough task ahead of him. In their three seasons since being re-instated, the Blugolds have finished second-last, second-last, and last in WIAC play.

“You’re not starting from scratch,” said Reilly. “So that’s that’s a good start. They’ve had success. They’ve won some games that maybe they didn’t know that they could win. I feel like we’re just getting rolling here. And that’s one of the the big, exciting things for me”

He hopes to make his biggest impact on the recruiting trail, with the goal of acquiring and developing talented players.

“It’s not going to be kind of a churn and burn type recruiting style,” said Reilly. “I want to get guys in here that want to be here and I want to develop them. I want to be loyal to them. So more than anything, that lesson would be to teach these guys about loyalty.”

He also hopes that with that developed talent, UW-Eau Claire might start to make the climb in the conference standings.

“This conference, you don’t win it with freshmen and sophomores,” said Reilly. “You win it with juniors and seniors and I need to retain these individuals. And again, if I’m doing my job, they should be better. If I’m coaching them correctly, they should be better when they’re juniors and seniors, than when they are freshmen and sophomores.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.