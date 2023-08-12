Dunn County Jail inmates grow produce for food pantry

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A unique gardening program is giving back to the community, one piece of produce at a time. Tending to tomatoes and flowers, are inmates of the Dunn County Jail.

Over the last fourteen years, they’ve grown 50,000 lbs. of fresh fruit and vegetables, all of which has been donated to Stepping Stones, a food pantry in Menomonie.

“When I was a little bit younger, me and my mother and my sister were struggling a little bit, and Stepping Stones helped us out a lot. So it just feels good to give back to the community,” Wyatt Moessner-Holcome, Dunn County Jail inmate and garden volunteer, said.

Stepping Stones food pantry serves around 5,000 people. The assistant director, Dana Neil, said she appreciates everything the inmates contribute.

“It’s great to have local vendors bringing their produce into the pantry because it’s going out to their community members. So it is made local and then given out local,” Neil said.

The Dunn County Jail program director, Heather Pyka, said the garden not only benefits the community, but it’s a great way to boost the inmates’ spirits.

“It’s really nice to be able to get your hands dirty. Come out here, feel productive, and sometimes kind of forget that you’re incarcerated for that moment and feel a little more human,” Pyka said.

Dunn County Jail inmate and garden volunteer, Caleb Julian, agrees.

“Guys get out of the cells and it kind of gets them out of their mind. You can have a cell in your mind that you’re locked in and it really lets you out of that space and you’re able to clear your mind,” Julian said.

“I come from a generation of farmers, so I have some, like, near and dear to my heart. I didn’t do a lot of gardening, but my grandma kind of pushed me towards it when I was younger, and it kind of just gives me that sense of being at home,” Moessner-Holcome said.

Pyka said the garden also encourages inmates to explore something beyond crime.

“You can see the progress that you’re making when things grow and you can cultivate it and see what you’re really capable of that you may not have realized before and might gain a new hobby and interest,” Pyka said.

At this time of year, when the jail garden needs to be harvested, there’s a need for additional volunteers to help pick and deliver produce. Monetary donations are also encouraged.

If you are interested in helping out, you can contact Heather Pyka at hpyka@co.dunn.wi.us or (715) 231-2942.

