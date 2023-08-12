One dead after drowning in Jackson County lake

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of a person at Lake Wazee Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, several 911 calls were received around 3:42 PM about a drowning at the lake in the Town of Brockway.

Callers reported a male had not resurfaced from the lake, and as first responders arrived, the male was being pulled from the water to the beach by bystanders.

Lifesaving efforts were initiated, but were unsuccessful as the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says this is all the information that will be released at this time.

