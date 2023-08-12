One person dead in rollover crash in Dunn County

ROCK CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was killed in a rollover crash in Dunn County Saturday morning.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, an automated 911 call was made stating the owner of this Apple Phone was involved in a severe crash around 3:25 a.m., on State Hwy 85, near Caryville, in the Town of Rock Creek.

When first responders got to the scene of the crash, deputies located an unresponsive man in the ditch, who had been ejected from a small sedan, which was located down a steep embankment. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A press release states a preliminary investigation shows the sedan was heading northbound on State Hwy 85 when it left the roadway and went into the ditch. The vehicle then rolled multiple times and the driver was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

