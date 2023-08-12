Pure Water Days: Parade and Riverfest

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today, the Chippewa Falls community gathered together to celebrate its annual Pure Water Days.

The theme this year was Surfin’ USA.

For those who enjoy the Pure Water Days, Planning begins early.

Teri Ouimette, the Executive Director of Chippewa Falls Main Street says its a big job, but the help of all the volunteers makes it easier.

“I love the fact that people think it’s just, you know, it’s here and we do it and we make it look easy. And it’s not always easy, but we have so many great participants that they do make it easy, actually. So we just start we actually start planning this the first of the year”, says Ouimette.

And the planning pays off.

Michael Siakpere who was apart of the parade, says the it was a success.

With thousands of people in attendance.

“The crowd was huge. It was so exciting seeing all the smiling faces and the cheering. And it’s really nice to see this community of people come out to celebrate.”, says Siakpere.

Once the parade ended, community members were able to walk a short distance to attend River Fest, which is filled with all kinds of things to do for the whole family.

“We have all kinds of different vendors. We have balloon twisting caricatures, beer tent, giant inflatables, $10 all day long. Bring the kids down. We have games, we have bubbles, we have chalk. It’s free admission. Everybody’s welcome. We have robot demonstrations from the high school. We have live music too. We have two bands down there, so there is live music all day long.”, says Ouimette.

This is the 46th year that Pure Water Days has been celebrated but only the 20th year of River Fest.

