Seasonable weather today before shower chances return

By Derrek Dalman
Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After what turned out to be an active end to the work week, we are in for much quieter weather today as low pressure moves off to the east with plenty of sunshine in its wake. That said, a weak surface feature to the north could produce a stray shower sometime this afternoon, but most places should largely be unaffected. Breezy west-northwest winds will bring in drier air, leading to a comfortable feel with low humidity and temperatures climbing into the 80s.

While the weekend starts off mainly dry, tomorrow may be a different story as a storm system approaches from the west with our next chances for showers. There are still some disagreements as to when these will arrive, but it seems that the afternoon would be our best opportunity with increasing clouds. Temperature-wise, we’ll be wrapping up the weekend slightly below average in the mid-70s.

Find out what’s in store for the new work week by visiting our Skywarn 13 weather page right here on WEAU.com!

