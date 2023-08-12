Shower chances return with a cool down into the start of this week

We’ve enjoyed a beautiful start to the weekend in Western Wisconsin as sunshine prevailed with cumulus clouds mixing in as a result of daytime heating. Meanwhile, isolated showers have developed over areas north and east of I-94 with a weak surface trough in the region. These will quickly diminish this evening with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies in store tonight. This is good news as we’re in for a treat overnight with the Perseid Meteor Shower reaching its peak! If you plan to view this, the best time will be from midnight to dawn. Be sure to get away from city lights and allow some time for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. You’ll want to look to the north/northeast sky as the meteors will radiate from the Perseus constellation. Temperature-wise, it will be mild with lows falling into the upper 50s and around 60. Clouds will be quick to fill in tomorrow morning as our next storm system slowly moves across the Central Plains with an upper trough also working in from the northwest. In response, we’ll have chances for showers throughout the day. Forecast guidance continues to disagree on the exact timing of any precipitation, so if you have outdoor plans, be sure to keep an eye on radar. The weekend will finish out cooler than average with highs in the low to mid-70s.

One thing that is becoming clear is the likelihood of widespread, beneficial rainfall across the area tomorrow night as our surface low tracks through Iowa while merging with a parent upper low. Moisture will increase over the area with heavy rain possible overnight through early Monday morning. More showers will wrap around the backside of our weather-maker Monday as it slides eastward with a gloomy start to the new week as highs struggle to get out of the 60s. When all is said and done, up to an inch of rain will be possible across Western Wisconsin with locally higher amounts up to two inches or more not being ruled out. Tuesday brings the return of dry weather and sunshine as high pressure moves to the south. After temperatures near 80, we’ll be climbing into the mid-80s on Wednesday as breezy southwest winds develop in return flow on the backside of the high, while a low pressure system intensifies to the northwest. Our next chance for showers and storms could arrive Wednesday night as the trailing cold front pushes through with sunshine coming back into the picture Thursday as temperatures turn seasonable again. This will be short-lived, however, as a heat ridge looks set up directly over the area with temperatures rising back through the 80s and around 90 by the start of next weekend.

