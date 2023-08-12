Storms exit with a pleasant start to the weekend on tap

Sunshine throughout the day led to an unstable atmosphere with showers and thunderstorms developing as a result. Many of these turned severe with several reports of hail and damaging winds. That said, storms are on their way out of the viewing area tonight with skies clearing out behind. Low-level moisture will linger, leading to the potential for patchy fog late as overnight lows drop to around 60. Outdoor plans will be in great shape tomorrow as low pressure departs to the east with plenty of sunshine across the area. Winds will pick up from the west-northwest at 10-20 mph, which will help usher in drier air as dew points fall back into the comfortable 50s. Meanwhile, afternoon highs will be right around average in the low 80s.

Plenty of sunshine Saturday as low pressure slides eastward (WEAU)

A mostly clear sky tomorrow night will give way to increasing clouds early Sunday morning as we track the next storm system over the Great Plains. This will build eastward during the day, with a chance for showers working in by the afternoon as it looks now. Clouds and precipitation will keep temperatures cooler as we close out the weekend with highs in the mid-70s. Much-needed widespread rain may develop at night as our surface low merges with an upper trough over the region. Lingering showers are possible to start out next week with our storm sliding off to the east. Skies will be mainly cloudy with temperatures likely struggling to reach up to 70. Breezy winds are also expected Monday from the north and northeast. Sunshine makes a return on Tuesday as high pressure moves south of the state with most places inching back into the low 80s. Our warmest day of the week currently appears to be Wednesday, when temperatures will climb into the mid-80s as winds shift out of the south and southwest, ahead of a developing low pressure system over Southern Canada. Showers and storms can’t be ruled out Wednesday night as the trailing cold front moves through, but dry weather quickly returns later in the week as temperatures stay near average.

