9th annual summer beer mile hosted in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Every runner knows it’s important to hydrate and one group of Eau Claire runners takes that very seriously.

For nine years, a group of runners have gotten together to run a summer beer mile, where they stop to chug a beer after every lap. The runners even follow official beer mile rules. The beer has to be at least five percent and they have to hold it over their heads to prove it’s empty.

The beer mile was hosted by Fox Run Tavern and the Eau Claire Hash House Harriers, who say they’re a drinking group with a running problem.

“Drinking four beers quickly is hard, it’s hard and each one is tougher,” Aaron Walczak, the event organizer, said. “It’s not if you’re the fastest runner. It’s not if you’re the fastest drinker, it’s something in between and you got to keep it in. It’s a, the whole thing is a challenge.

The winner of this year’s race was Joe Bluma of Eau Claire. Bluma finished the beer mile in seven minutes and 15 seconds. Eau Claire Hash House Harriers is also hosting the national snowshoe beer mile at Fox Run Tavern on the third weekend of February.

