Back To School: Local Church School Giveaway

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Cars lined up down Bridgewater Avenue in Chippewa Falls today to collect free school supplies for the new year.

Valley Vineyard Church has given free school supplies to the children of the Chippewa Falls community for 11 years now. And according to Pastor Michael Houle the donations have only gotten bigger.

“The first few years, we didn’t have backpacks. We had just grocery bags for school supplies. So now we’ve gone from like 150 bags of school supplies to a 1000 backpacks for school supplies.” says Pastor Houle.

Pastor Houle says this was made possible by the generosity of the community.

He also says, “From the coffee house, Marquart Motors, WWIB have all been donated. Plus local churches community members. It’s amazing how generous our communities in Chippewa Falls. We are very blessed to have a very generous place to live in.”

Church member Tiffany Turner says she volunteered to bring joy to the children in the community.

“I love helping our community. There’s it’s really fun to watch to give a little kid their backpack and just see the smile on their face and how happy they are. I have kids myself and they love going school, supplies, shopping and just to be able to to talk to the family and give a little kid their backpack.”, says volunteer Tiffany Turner.

Pastor Houle says an event like this is important to keep kids learning without breaking the bank..

“It’s important because the cost of backpacks are so high and school supplies are high inflation. And so its a way to be really practical, we say to be the hands and feet of of jesus really is how we say it. Our church gives a practical expression of being able to show our faith and help people and people connect and have the smile on a child when they get a new backpack is actually priceless.”, said Pastor Houle.

The Valley Vineyard Church will be continuing to donate school supplies over the next 3 weeks during the church’s pantry hours from 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday and Thursdays for those in need.

