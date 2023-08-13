Kiel Police evacuate Kiel City Park after a bomb threat
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kiel Police Department was notified of a bomb threat targeting Kiel City Park around 11 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Officials evacuated the park as a precautionary measure. Kiel Police Officers and the Kiel Fire Department searched the park and a follow-up search with a bomb detecting K9 from the Brown County Sheriff’s Department was conducted. After both searches, no suspicious items were found.
Officials said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.
An investigation is ongoing to find who made the threat.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.