One person is hurt in rollover crash in Vernon County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on State Highway 27 near County Road J, in the Town of Franklin at 12:20 p.m.

The driver, 76-year-old, Milan Gilman, of Liberty Pole was traveling north on State Highway 27 when he lost control on the gravel shoulder, in a construction zone. The vehicle struck a driveway, went airborne through the ditch, struck a fence, overturned, and came to rest upright.

Gilman was transported to a local hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The incident currently remains under investigation.

