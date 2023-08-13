SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 12th

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express wrapped up their regular season with a loss to the Willmar Stingers. The squad will begin their postseason journey Sunday against the La Crosse Loggers.

In the Wisconsin Baseball Association regionals, the CRBL champion Osseo Merchants led a wave of area teams that achieved victory in their first game.

The 15U Eau Claire A’s Babe Ruth team won their first game of pool play at the Babe Ruth World Series.

And the fall prep sports season opened on the courts with matchups featuring Eau Claire North, Chippewa Falls, Superior, Tomah, Mondovi, and Regis.

