1 person dead, 1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

According to information from the Wisconsin State Patrol- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest...
According to information from the Wisconsin State Patrol- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post , at 8:31 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2023, a crash occurred on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 91 near Osseo.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County Monday.

According to information from the Wisconsin State Patrol - Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at 8:31 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2023, a crash occurred on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 91 near Osseo.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says troopers and officers arrived to find the driver, a 41-year-old woman from St. Paul, Minn., with minor injuries and a passenger, a 66-year-old woman from Oakdale, Minn., who had died due to the injuries she suffered.

Investigation shows the vehicle lost control during a rainstorm, left the roadway, and hit a tree, according to information from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the women at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

