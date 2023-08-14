1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TRENTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County.

According to information from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 12, 2023, around 1:20 p.m., authorities were informed of single-vehicle crash with injuries on US Highway 63 near 825th Street, in the Town of Trenton.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined that an SUV driven by a 64-year-old woman from Stewartville, Minn. had been traveling southbound on US Highway 63 when her vehicle was hit by a piece of wood that flew out of a trailer being pulled by an unidentified northbound vehicle.

According to information from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, a passenger in the SUV, identified as a 60-year-old woman from Rochester, Minn., was taken from the scene by the Red Wing Fire Department to Mayo Hospital Red Wing with undetermined injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not reported to be hurt in the crash.

