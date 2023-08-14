Back to School: Governor Tony Evers visits local school on first day

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - As many districts around the state gear up for back to school, one school district is back today.

School is back in session for Stanley-Boyd, a couple weeks earlier than other schools in the area, and the reason for that is a remodel.

“We have an area of our building that houses most of our third, fourth and fifth grade that we are completely gutting and remodeling and making into a much better, usable space next summer. It’s going to take at least four months to complete. So we had to get an early start to build in that extra month in May trying to get the construction done”, says Superintendent Jeff Koenig.

With the early start, the Governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers was able to kick off his school tours with his first ever visit to Stanley-Boyd.

“You see kids at the beginning of the school year, everybody’s pretty darned excited. But my advice is, this is your one chance to be a fourth grader, one chance to be a kindergartner, one chance to be a senior in high school it doesn’t make any difference. Just do your best. Enjoy it. Teachers are there to not only impart knowledge, but having fun and learning at the same time.”, says Governor Tony Evers.

According to the superintendent, Governor Evers attending the first day of classes brought excitement to the school.

“Governor Walker was here back real close to 2012, 2011. That was the last time the Governor’s been here. But it’s exciting to have the Governor here. The first day of school has all the excitement it needs on its own. So to have the Governor here, it kind of takes it to another level. But I think our kids appreciate seeing him.”, says the superintendent.

Governor Evers will continue his school tours over the next month.

Most schools start at the start of September.

To accommodate for the construction, Stanley-Boyd will not be having a spring break and is set to finish the school year on may 10th.

The estimated 4.5 million dollar building project will gut and remodel an area of classrooms to make it a more useable space with more room and a better infrastructure.

The work is expected to be complete by September 2024.

