Bus driver staffing in the School District of Colfax

COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - Ahead of the upcoming school year, many districts in the state are in need of bus drivers. Yet, one district in Western Wisconsin is fully staffed with full-time drivers.

Each day, before and after school, bus drivers get up and hit the road, bringing students from around the area into the classroom.

“It makes me feel good to be able to get kids to school and get them home,” George Entzminger, a bus driver in the School District of Colfax said.

But getting drivers can be difficult, with many school districts looking for more staffing. The School District of Colfax isn’t feeling quite as much of a pinch though. The district retained all the drivers they had last year, which means they had no new full-time positions to fill.

“The quality team I think maybe helps keep them coming back year after year,” Bill Yingst, School District of Colfax Superintendent said. “We’ve had very, very good success, very strong success with our bus drivers.”

As for why that’s the case? Staff with the district offered some options.

“I think we’re in definitely the upper tier, if not the top tier of compensation and we try to provide really good equipment,” Yingst said.

The Colfax School District has more than ten liquid propane school buses.

“Everybody feels safer. There’s no rust. Everything looks great, new technology, it’s cleaner,” Chad Johnson, school mechanic, and bus driver at the School District of Colfax, said. “The LP buses we have really run - burn clean and they are very fuel-efficient for what they are.”

The district also does additional training for drivers, having a speaker come talk to drivers about how to prepare for different situations.

“He brings up some things that you maybe don’t think about all the time and tries to give you, give you a lot of good strategies for being forward-thinking,” Entzminger said. “You know, if there’s a situation, be able to do something before it becomes a situation.”

All while trying to ensure each ride is pleasant for everyone involved.

“Picking the kids up in the morning and just seeing them get on the bus and you’re one of the first people that can say ‘good morning, how are you doing today?’ and that just makes me feel good,” Entzminger said.

While the School District of Colfax does not need any more full-time drivers, Yingst said they are looking for a few more substitute drivers.

