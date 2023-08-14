Community members kick it old school at the 60th annual Pioneer Days

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the 60th year, Pioneer Days is bringing community members back in time.

The event is hosted by the Chippewa Valley Antique Engine & Model Club. Visitors are able to learn how to be blacksmith, farm the old-fashioned way, or watch a steam engine run.

Even if the activities are hundreds of years old, Pioneer Days brings new events every year. This year, a new competition featured steam engines balancing on a teeter totter.

Pioneer Days organizer, Daryl Dehnke, said it’s all about having fun and passing along history to a new generation.

“We educate people and we’re so fortunate that we have some old timers that can teach the young people what’s going on and how we did it years ago. That’s what’s really nice about this. We teach people and we’re fortunate to have a group of members that could do that, whether it be blacksmiths, whether it be gas engines or running the steam engines,” Dehnke said.

Dehnke said nearly 2,000 people attended this year’s Pioneer Days. Pioneer Days is held during the second weekend of August, every year.

