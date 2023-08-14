Fierce Freedom announces new executive director

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (FIERCE FREEDOM PRESS RELEASE) - Local nonprofit Fierce Freedom has named Catherine Morgan to oversee the organization as former Founder and Executive Director Jenny Almquist resigned from her role which she has held in an official capacity since 2012. Almquist had been working to end domestic human trafficking since 2008 and has seen the fruits of her labors blossom into an organization that now educates thousands of people each year to the realities of human trafficking, while also working to prevent the crime within vulnerable populations.

Former Community Program Specialist Catherine Morgan has worked with Fierce Freedom for the past 5 years and looks forward to adapting to her new role. “I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity as Fierce Freedom is an organization fighting for something I believe in wholeheartedly. I feel God has called me to this position, and I am so grateful to this community for continuing to show up and support the work we do. I look forward to connecting with community members at our upcoming events and am excited to see what the future holds for this organization.”

Former Executive Director Jenny Almquist shared her thoughts regarding this new transition, “As I look back, I couldn’t be more proud of the work that has been done with Fierce Freedom. And, as I move forward with my personal plans I am happy to know that Fierce Freedom has solid staff and a board that will keep the mission of FF on track; doing innovative and important work.”

For formal interviews please arrive at the Fierce Freedom office (421 Graham Ave.) from 10am - 11am on Friday, August 18th. There will also be an open house at the Fierce Freedom office on September 11th, from 3pm - 6pm that gives the public an opportunity to meet Fierce Freedom staff and enjoy some refreshments.

