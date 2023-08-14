Hawaii Wildfires - Red Cross Providing Shelter, Comfort to Victims

HAWAII (AMERICAN RED CROSS PRESS RELEASE) - Our heartfelt sympathies are with the people of Hawaii whose close-knit way of life, rich with traditions and customs, has been forever altered by these tragic wildfires.

What is now the deadliest wildfire in the last century has destroyed as many as 2,700 structures, most of which were homes, leaving thousands of residents without somewhere to live. While conditions are improving, there is still a danger as firefighters fight new flare-ups in Lahaina and several other areas.

EVERY SINGLE THING WAS ON FIRE Chris Phillips fled the deadly flames that swept through Lahaina, Maui, finally taking refuge in the Red Cross shelter set up at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu on the island of Oahu.

Phillips and his friends moved from an apartment on Front Street in Lahaina further out of town to escape the smoke and flames. That night, with the power out in the area, he said the sky was glowing red, so he and his friends went to get a better look at Lahaina from the outskirts of the city.

“We thought, maybe a few buildings are on fire, maybe a few more buildings are on fire,” Phillips said. “But when we got to that lookout point, every single piece of lawn, every house, every tree, every single thing, all the way to the ocean and all the way down was on fire.”

“We have this place that’s been keeping a roof over everybody’s head so far,” Phillips reported. “[We’re] being fed and [we have] showers and clothes, everything that you can really ask for right now in a time like this. I’m already just trying to figure out something for myself now. You know what I mean? [The shelter is] giving me time to kind of focus on other things that I could be doing right now, rather than just on the streets.”

RED CROSS RESPONSE Recovering from a wildfire of this magnitude will take time and the full response community coming together to support survivors. The Red Cross is working 24/7 with our partners to get help to where it is needed as quickly as possible. This includes providing shelter, food, and comfort, as well as moving more relief supplies to Maui from the mainland and distributing food and relief supplies as soon things are in place to make this possible.

In coordination with the county government, trained Red Cross disaster workers are supporting emergency shelters on the islands of Maui and Oahu. Since the fires began, the Red Cross and partners have provided more than 3,600 overnight shelter stays for people seeking refuge in 11 emergency shelters.

More than 250 trained Red Cross disaster workers — from Maui, other Hawaiian islands and all corners of the country — are helping now with more on their way. Disaster workers are also virtually helping people affected by the fires.

People on the islands want to help and we are grateful for the some 1,300 local residents that have begun their Red Cross volunteer training since the fires began. If you are interested in volunteering, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

CLIMATE CRISIS The fires were fueled by a combination of strong winds and drought conditions on the islands. Globally, the climate crisis is increasing the intensity of extreme heat, droughts and hurricanes.

Wildfires — along with the ongoing heat wave ─ are clear examples of how the intensity of climate-rated disasters is worsening. As these extreme weather disasters increase, more people need help from the Red Cross. Find out more about the Red Cross and its work on the climate crisis here.

GOOD TO KNOW This is a difficult time for everyone affected and it’s important for people to connect with and support each other. If you or a loved one needs help, reach out through the Disaster Distress Helpline for free 24/7 support by calling 1-800-985-5990.

If you need help or are looking for information and have connectivity, try calling 211, if this service is available in your area, or your local emergency management office.

The Red Cross works with government agencies like FEMA to provide help after disasters. We encourage people affected by these wildfires to apply for federal Disaster Assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. If you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service, or other communication services, please provide FEMA the specific number assigned for that service. You may be eligible for a variety of support including financial or housing assistance.

FIND A SHELTER Many evacuees are choosing not to stay in shelters. Anyone who has been affected by the fires is welcome to stop by a shelter to get a hot meal, charge their phone, and access other essential support. Find open shelters on redcross.org, the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) and selecting the disaster option. If you have connectivity, you can also find shelters by following your local officials on social media or monitoring local news.

DONATION OF ITEMS We know that people are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Our first priority is to provide shelter and support to those affected — and financial donations are the quickest and best way to help those who need it most. The Red Cross will not accept donations of clothing or household items, as these types of donations divert resources away from our mission — whereas financial donations can be used right away to directly help those affected, such as replacing lost items like prescription medications or reading glasses. Every financial donation — no matter the size — brings hope to those affected. For example, $5 can provide a blanket and $10 can provide a meal.

FIND LOVED ONES If you need assistance locating a missing loved one due to the current disaster, please call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and select Option 4. Follow the voice prompts for “Hawaii Wildfires.”

Provide as much detail as possible to assist us in potentially locating your missing loved one. Please note call volume is high and callers may experience longer wait times.

YOU CAN HELP Lives have been forever changed and you can help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires by making a financial donation today. Every single gift will make a difference in someone’s life. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word HAWAII to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

