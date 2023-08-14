Man dead after ATV crash in Taylor County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RIB LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after an ATV crash in Taylor County.

According to information from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 12, 2023, at 12:50 p.m. authorities received a report of an ATV crash with injuries near 530 Lake Shore Drive in the Village of Rib Lake.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says the informant was with a group of people driving UTVs and found the injured person lying on the road unresponsive. Taylor County deputies along with fire and EMS responded. The person was identified as 48-year-old James Wacholtz Jr. of Rib Lake, Wis.

According to information from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, investigation shows Wacholtz lost control of the ATV he was driving while attempting to negotiate a right turn in the roadway causing the ATV to overturn. Wacholtz was ejected off the ATV. Wacholtz suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash and was air lifted to Aspirus in Wausau where he died due to the injuries he suffered.

Speed is considered a contributing factor in the cause of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

